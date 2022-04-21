Alex Ovechkin on scoring his 50th goal against the Golden Knights: ‘Obviously lots of great memories’ in Vegas

The Washington Capitals fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. In the game, Alex Ovechkin scored two goals that cemented him even further in hockey history books.

Ovi tallied his 49th and 50th goals on the season, the ninth time in his career he has reached the 50-goal mark in a season. He is now tied with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons of all time.

The Great Eight spoke with reporters after the game about what the milestone means to hi.

“Obviously, it’s pretty good company. Pretty happy,” Ovechkin said of joining Gretzky and Bossy. “How I’m always saying, without my teammates, linemates I’ll never reach those milestones and those goals.”

Ovechkin put the two goals past goaltender Logan Thompson in the same building that he and his teammates raised the Stanley Cup in after Game Five of the 2018 Cup Final.

“Obviously, lots of great memories (here),” the Caps captain continued. “Locker room, everything, hotel. It’s gonna stay here forever, so pretty fun moments.”

Ovi is now just 20 career goals away from 800 in his career and just 22 away from passing Gordie Howe for second all-time.

Screenshot: @Capitals