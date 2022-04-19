Capitals get huge two points in road battle with league’s best: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals matched up with the NHL’s best in the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night and took the Avs down in a thrilling 3-2 victory. The Caps are now 6-1 in their last seven games and that stretch includes wins over teams like Tampa Bay, Boston, Pittsburgh, and now Colorado.
More where that came from, please.
The Capitals have killed off 10 straight opposing power play opportunities over their last three games. Since March 1, Washington’s 86.9 penalty kill percentage (8 power play goals allowed on 61 opportunities) ranks third in the NHL.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 19, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On