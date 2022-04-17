Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta to have hearing with Department of Player Safety for illegal check to the head on TJ Oshie

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on the Washington Capitals’ TJ Oshie. Players that have hearings with DoPS can be fined or suspended for up to four games.

The play in question happened at the 15:44 mark of the Caps’ blowout 8-4 victory over the Habs.

Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta will have a hearing tomorrow for an Illegal Check to the Head on Washington’s T.J. Oshie. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 17, 2022

Pezzetta starts the play by beating out a potential icing call with a hard forecheck that ends up taking Martin Fehervary into the boards. He bounces off of Fehervary and heads for the puck that is now up the sideboards in the Capitals’ defensive zone. There, TJ Oshie picks up the puck, spins, and sends it up the ice towards John Carlson. Pezzetta finishes his check high on Oshie, connecting with his jaw which ultimately stops play due to a rightfully called illegal check to the head penalty.

Pezzetta sat for just 51 seconds of his minor penalty as TJ Oshie enacted some justice of his own by scoring a power-play goal via deflection off his skate.

“The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head,” DoPS writes on NHL.com. “However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

Pezzetta has a history of delivering illegal headshots in his career. In 2016 he was suspended for four games while playing with the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL for a high hit on Jeremey Goodwin. In 2019 he sat for one game in the AHL for a similar play involving a member of the Syracuse Crunch.

Saturday night’s Caps-Habs game also featured a pretty nasty suckerpunch from Josh Anderson on Tom Wilson. It doesn’t look like Anderson will face any supplemental discipline for the punch but we did get a pretty awesome Tom Wilson GIF out of the play.