How the Capitals spent their Friday night in Montreal

The Washington Capitals arrived in Montreal a day before their game against the Canadiens Saturday night. The team practiced at Bell Centre in the early afternoon on Friday (12:45) before eventually having some time to themselves.

The team split into two large groups for dinner. One group, which included former Canadiens center Lars Eller, went to Park Restaurant, a Japanese and Korean dine-in establishment that has a South American influence.

Eller’s group included Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie, and Marcus Johansson.

“Always love seeing my boys from @capitals,” Chef Park wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all the love and support! I ❤️ you @larsellerofficial 💙 @jc7474 @backstrom19 @tomwilson @tjoshie7 marcusjohansson90.”

The group posed for two different photos — one standing in the restaurant and another at their table.

Alex Ovechkin and his Russian comrades, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov, traveled over to Cafe Gentile which serves “Sicilian inspired meals and flavourful coffee” per their website. The four Russian Capitals posed for a photo with a fan who said they were “definitely framing this.”

Shoutout @ovi8 and Kuz going to my sisters restaurant. Definitely framing this picture @Capitals pic.twitter.com/H47mBrWi2O — Cunning Linguist 🇷🇺 (@Leboysteezers) April 16, 2022

According to Peter Laviolette, the Capitals kept tabs on the Canadiens’ game against the New York Islanders where Carey Price made his season debut after entering rehab earlier in the year. The Habs were shut out 3-0.

The Capitals held a morning skate on Saturday, likely had their man naps in the afternoon, and began making their way to Bell Centre for warmups and puck drop.

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash