Carey Price takes leave from Montreal Canadiens to take part in player assistance program

The NHL and NHLPA announced this morning in a press release that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will be leaving the team to take part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The press release reads in full:

NHLPA/NHL Media Release Regarding Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price NEW YORK/TORONTO (Oct. 7, 2021) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced today that goalie Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. There will be no further comment.

Angela Price, Carey’s wife, wrote a powerful message of support behind her husband on Instagram shortly after the announcement was made.

Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling. No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better. Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us. I will continue to show up for him and our kids and seek out the support that I may need on any given day. And it’s incredibly important to us to show our kids that asking for help, and letting yourself be supported by others is not just ok, but encouraged – anytime, and under any circumstance.

Price will be away from the Canadiens for a minimum of 30 days while he seeks treatment. General manager Marc Bergevin added that Carey’s absence “could be longer.”

“Today, I’m not thinking about Carey Price the goaltender,” Bergevin said according to Eric Engels. “I’m thinking about Carey Price the human being.”

Bergevin found out about Price’s decision on Wednesday and “the news caught me off guard.” He added that he was confident Price would return back to the team sometime this season.

Price, a Vezina and Hart Trophy-winning goaltender, is months removed from helping lead the Canadiens to an improbable appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. While the Habs lost the championship series in five games, Price was tremendous in the playoffs, posting a 2.28 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Over the summer, Price was left exposed in the Expansion Draft by the Canadiens. While the Kraken entertained the idea of drafting the 34-year-old legend, they ended up passing and selecting defenseman Cale Fleury.