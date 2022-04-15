Maple Leafs put a big hurtin’ on Caps as road trip starts rather poorly: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got dusted by the Toronto Maple Leafs as their four-game win streak came to a screeching halt in a 7-3 loss. The Caps were just never in this game.

Burn that tape.

There’s really not a whole lot we can glean from a game like that other than the Caps getting torn apart by yet another young, fast squad. They had five total shots at five-on-five through two periods. The Leafs out-scoring chanced them 15 to 1 in the first period alone.

John Carlson managed to stay hot with his tenth point in his last five games. The goal he scored was the 15th of his season which ties his career-high that he’s hit two other times. I thought he was actually one of the very, very, very scant few Caps players that were at least maybe just below average in this game and not god awful. He’s been really leading this team of late and playing well.

Tom Wilson also kept his own point streak as he now has at least one in four straight games. His 24th goal of the season was his fifth in eight games, one shy of that nice 25 mark.

At least we won't have to see Auston Matthews scoring goal number 60 against the Caps on highlight reels for the next 45 years. That will likely be someone else's burden unless he can't find two goals in five straight games before the Leafs come to DC.

scoring goal number 60 against the Caps on highlight reels for the next 45 years. That will likely be someone else’s burden unless he can’t find two goals in five straight games before the Leafs come to DC. Apologies for the shorter post, but I imagine you can understand why with that scoreboard. Eight more games left in the season. Let’s hope another one of these is not on the cards.

