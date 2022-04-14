Well, that went poorly: Maple Leafs beat Capitals 7-3

The Washington Capitals had another playoff team test in order on Thursday night. The Capitals played the Toronto Maple Leafs as they sought their fifth win in a row.
Michael Bunting opened the scoring and William Nylander doubled the Toronto lead not long after. John Carlson dangled the Caps onto the scoreboard but the Leafs then just scored two more like only ten seconds later. Add two more to that.
Tom Wilson scored. Woo. The Leafs then scored again. Nic Dowd added one more.
Maple Leafs beat Capitals 7-3.
This feels appropriate because Enrique kinda sounds like he’s crying while singing in this remix.
Vitek Vanecek pic.twitter.com/81ni5dxBKj
— RMNB (@rmnb) April 15, 2022
43 vs. 43 🥊
Tom Wilson and Kyle Clifford drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/ET4RKq9F0a
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2022
Yay @JoeBpXp and Locker are back #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/PZcQ6a7aTf
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 14, 2022
Caps will stay in Canada and meet the Habs in Montreal. Hopefully, it goes better than this one did.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On