Well, that went poorly: Maple Leafs beat Capitals 7-3

The Washington Capitals had another playoff team test in order on Thursday night. The Capitals played the Toronto Maple Leafs as they sought their fifth win in a row.

Michael Bunting opened the scoring and William Nylander doubled the Toronto lead not long after. John Carlson dangled the Caps onto the scoreboard but the Leafs then just scored two more like only ten seconds later. Add two more to that.

Tom Wilson scored. Woo. The Leafs then scored again. Nic Dowd added one more.

Maple Leafs beat Capitals 7-3.

That first period was one of the worst the Caps have played this entire season. They weren’t in it for like more than five seconds. Honestly embarrassing but not unexpected because this Leafs team is incredibly good.

Ilya Samsonov gets beat from far out way too often. William Nylander should not be beating him from where he did.

That penalty call on Tom Wilson and some of the outrage I saw on social media is quite literally the dumbest Wilson-related conversation I have ever seen and there have been hundreds of those conversations in the past decade. That isn't a penalty. Muzzin bumps him and Campbell is out of his crease poke-checking incredibly late. If it doesn't happen against the Leafs, no one is talking about it. Pretty simple.

Things got worse in the second. I don’t think I need to come up with any sort of specific numbers for you to figure that out.

These goaltenders are just brutal. Both are restricted free agents this summer and I’m not sure either should be the starting netminer next season. Brian MacLellan is going to need to do something…anything.

Wilson whooped Kyle Clifford’s butt in a fight and then scored a goal because of course he did. I hate the absolute fan fiction that sometimes gets written about this dude every single time he makes any sort of contact with another human being.

John Carlson managed to stay smokin’ hot in this game, scoring his 15th goal of the season. That ties his career-high that he’s now hit three times. He’s got ten points in his last five games.

The third was the third. It was a period in a hockey game.

At least we got a nuggets goal?

Seven goals for Toronto and somehow none of them from Auston Matthews.

Caps will stay in Canada and meet the Habs in Montreal. Hopefully, it goes better than this one did.