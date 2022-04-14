Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals take on Leafs as Auston Matthews goes for 60 goals

Live blog: Capitals take on Leafs as Auston Matthews goes for 60 goals

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 14, 2022 6:56 pm

Since having a players-only meeting after consecutive shellackings against the Hurricanes and Wild, the Washington Capitals have won four-straight games and outscored the opposition 23 to 10. The streak includes victories over the Lightning, Penguins, and Bruins — all ahead of the Caps in the East standings (though avoiding a matchup against Florida in the first round remains unlikely).

Tonight, the Capitals get another big test in the Toronto Maple Leafs who recently clinched a playoff spot and already have 100 points on the season. The Leafs sport the best goal-scorer in the game currently, Auston Matthews, who will be looking to become the first player in a decade to hit 60 goals.

The Capitals will be WITH Evgeny Kuznetsov and WITHOUT Dmitry Orlov during the game after both missed the morning skate.

Tonight’s game is back on NBC Sports Washington after four straight on national TV. Today’s Daily Deals are here for your budding Capitals collection.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
57-van Riemsdyk, 3-Jensen
52-Irwin, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Campbell

Leafs lines

Please inject Ovi’s confidence directly into my veins

Alex Ovechkin on trying to tie Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons: ‘It will be nice. If not, we always have next season’

That was fast. 1-0 Leafs after a Caps turnover in the D-zone.

Michael Bunting broke a 17-game goalless streak after being found by Mitch Marner for the layup.

Capitals getting dominated in every way early.

Auston Matthews just 100 points after recording the secondary assist on Bunting’s goal.

What a hit by Ovi.

William Nylander booms it past Ilya Samsonov down the wing. 2-0 TOR.

Comment below! Refresh throughout the night as we’ll be updating this article live.

, ,