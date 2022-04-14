Live blog: Capitals take on Leafs as Auston Matthews goes for 60 goals

Since having a players-only meeting after consecutive shellackings against the Hurricanes and Wild, the Washington Capitals have won four-straight games and outscored the opposition 23 to 10. The streak includes victories over the Lightning, Penguins, and Bruins — all ahead of the Caps in the East standings (though avoiding a matchup against Florida in the first round remains unlikely).

Tonight, the Capitals get another big test in the Toronto Maple Leafs who recently clinched a playoff spot and already have 100 points on the season. The Leafs sport the best goal-scorer in the game currently, Auston Matthews, who will be looking to become the first player in a decade to hit 60 goals.

The Capitals will be WITH Evgeny Kuznetsov and WITHOUT Dmitry Orlov during the game after both missed the morning skate.

Tonight’s game is back on NBC Sports Washington after four straight on national TV. Today’s Daily Deals are here for your budding Capitals collection.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

57-van Riemsdyk, 3-Jensen

52-Irwin, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Campbell

Please inject Ovi’s confidence directly into my veins Alex Ovechkin on trying to tie Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons: ‘It will be nice. If not, we always have next season’

That was fast. 1-0 Leafs after a Caps turnover in the D-zone. Michael Bunting broke a 17-game goalless streak after being found by Mitch Marner for the layup. MATTY.

MITCHY.

MIKEY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lZ2NZOzSNL — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 14, 2022 Capitals getting dominated in every way early. You don't want to do this pic.twitter.com/tEyPivrtFx — RMNB (@rmnb) April 14, 2022

Auston Matthews just 100 points after recording the secondary assist on Bunting’s goal. Another game, another milestone for @AM34 🔥. Auston Matthews became the third player in @MapleLeafs history to hit 100 points in a season and the first in 28 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/7MM1NhXCe5 pic.twitter.com/DPQYyzpirY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2022

What a hit by Ovi. #ALLCAPS Ovechkin runs over Colin Blackwell pic.twitter.com/hg3B1BIomx — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 14, 2022

William Nylander booms it past Ilya Samsonov down the wing. 2-0 TOR. WOAH, WILLY!! pic.twitter.com/RHEHh9YBYA — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 14, 2022

Comment below! Refresh throughout the night as we’ll be updating this article live.