Alex Ovechkin on trying to tie Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons: ‘It will be nice. If not, we always have next season’

The Washington Capitals play the Toronto Maple Leafs north of the border tonight. The game pits the two best goal-scorers of this generation against each other. Auston Matthews (58 goals) is vying to become the first NHL player since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12 to score 60 goals in a season while Alex Ovechkin (46g) is trying to hit the 50-goal mark again for the ninth time in his career.

If Ovechkin can manage to do so in the next nine games, he would tie Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons of all time.

Ovechkin was asked about that possibility by NHL.com and what it would mean if he could hit the half-century mark again.

“It’s going to be a pretty cool number, pretty cool company again,” Ovechkin admitted. “I’m just trying to do my best and if I hit 50 it will be nice. If not, we always have next season.”

Yes, we always have next season because this machine man drinks from the fountain of youth and the age curve seemingly does not apply to him.

Ovechkin would also be the first player age 36 or older to hit 50 goals in NHL history.

“I think it would mean a lot, actually,” Nicklas Backstrom, Ovi’s long-time setup man, said. “If he does it, it’s incredible. More sticks for his museum, right?”

The Capitals take on the Leafs at 7:00 on NBC Sports Washington.

