Mic’d up Evgeny Kuznetsov had no idea Alex Ovechkin hit 1400 point milestone, thinks ‘WILLY’S FRESH!’

Our bird son Evgeny Kuznetsov was mic’d up for TNT’s national telecast of the Capitals-Lightning game on Wednesday. Kuzy was his normal entertaining self, but perhaps not in the way you’d predict.

Sure, there was both coherent and incoherent yelling, but the most entertaining part of the segment was the Russian center’s discussion with referees about Alex Ovechkin’s milestone goal puck.

“Why did you give me that puck?” Kuznetsov said bewildered.

“You didn’t know Ovi has 1400 points?” the officials asked surprised. “That was a big point. Just another milestone.”

i love how they’re trying to be helpful, but kuzy is just like: 1400 points isn’t one of the big milestones, is it 😅 pic.twitter.com/dS3I5Iaxpo — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) April 7, 2022

Usually, Kuznetsov is the most up-to-date player on Ovi’s accomplishments; he picked up the goal puck when the Capitals captain passed Jaromir Jagr for third all-time and craves to be in all his pictures .

Other highlights from the clip include Kuzy screaming “WILLY’S FRESH. WILLY’S FRESH.”, his maniacal laughing during a goal hug, and his heads up strategy to get “Big Man”, who I think (?) is maybe John Carlson, a PPG.

“If Big Man can move a little bit, it’s wide open for him,” Kuznetsov said to Backstrom on the bench.

Minutes later after Carlson scored, Kuznetsov said excitedly to his Swedish teammate, “You see HEEEM move! HE MOVES that winger, remember him!”

Before the game, Kuznetsov was interviewed by TNT’s panel and was asked by Rick Tocchet about how the team was going to fix its woeful play at home heading into the playoffs. Headed into Wednesday’s game, the Capitals were 5-11 in their last 16 at Cap One.

#ALLCAPS Kuznetsov mic'd up for warmups on TNT pic.twitter.com/jWO2WUht8E — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 6, 2022

“Uhhh. I think we just need to play more road games!” Kuznetsov said. “That sounds like much better for us so we’ll see.”

Screenshot: TNT