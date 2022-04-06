Tom Wilson gives away stick at practice to girl whose family adopted puppy from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue

Tom Wilson went out of his way to do a really nice thing for two young fans who attended the Capitals morning skate on Wednesday.

The top-line winger left the ice to personally give his stick and say hi to another girl who had made signs for him.

The fan who got Wilson’s hockey stick held up a sign that read:

#43 Wilson

My puppy (Luna) is from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue too!! (Like Halle) Can I please get an autograph????

Beyond adopting Halle, Wilson has been a huge supporter of Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Last week during an off day, Wilson, along with his fiancee Taylor Pischke and the van Riemsdyks, volunteered on his off day to help 73 rescue animals brought into the charity from dangerous situations in Mississippi.

“We were grateful to have been part of the 2022 Caps Canine Calendar, and over the past couple of years, Tom specifically donated a signed jersey for our Saved by Surgery Raffle to help raise proceeds for two rescue puppies who needed major procedures,” WTAR’s Shannon Pecora said. “He also teamed up with FOCO to create the bobblehead with Halle. A portion of those proceeds went to our rescue.”

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter