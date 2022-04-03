Live blog: Capitals take on Wild after five-day break

It’s the overly rested versus the overly tired tonight.
The Washington Capitals are back on home ice after a pseudo bye week to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday. Capitals trade deadline target, Marc-Andre Fleury, will not start in net for the Wild, which honestly is a tragedy.
Meanwhile, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette put together some
kinda bad new lines during the morning skate and decided to bench one of his best players lately, Connor McMichael. But hey, Johan Larsson is making his Caps debut tonight.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Put it on, right now. You can watch Day 2 of Wrestlemania later.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 90-Johansson
39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Talbot
Eriksson Ek and Jost give the Wild a very early 2-0 lead.
In the first 97 seconds, the Capitals gave up a breakaway (goal), a semi breakaway (no goal), and a two-on-one (goal). They look terrible early.
GOOD GREEF THAT WAS FAST!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/U3L7bBQyDc
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 3, 2022
JOST WITH THE MOST EXCELLENT FIRST GOAL WITH US.#mnwild pic.twitter.com/URDgSG8P0b
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 3, 2022
Not a great span of hockey for Vitek.
Vanecek has allowed 7 goals on 25 shots in a 41:37 span
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 3, 2022
Eriksson Ek again. Carlson could not tie him up. 3-0 MIN.
EK'S STARTING THE WEEK OFF STRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/bvYGQfzqqN
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 4, 2022
Marcus Foligno scores 30 seconds into the third period. 4-0 MIN.
How has tonight gone for the Caps?
This should explain it.
WE LOVE HEARING A GOOD "LET'S GO WILD" ON THE ROAD. #mnwild
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 4, 2022
Experience Capitals Hockey pic.twitter.com/KAMbmstJaA
— Caps Hockey Enjoyer 🇺🇦 (@SpicyCapsfn) April 4, 2022
Lars Eller lost an edge (I think) and just skated head first into the Minnesota Wild goal post.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 4, 2022
Garnet Hathaway redirects an Ovi shot into the net with his skate to break the shutout. 4-1 MIN.
The play came on a delayed penalty call against the Wild (that didn’t look like a penalty).
Hath tied his career high in goals with this one pic.twitter.com/nMwLcEsewK
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 4, 2022
Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the game as we’ll be updating it live (which duh, it’s a live blog).
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On