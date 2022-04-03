Live blog: Capitals take on Wild after five-day break

It’s the overly rested versus the overly tired tonight.

The Washington Capitals are back on home ice after a pseudo bye week to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday. Capitals trade deadline target, Marc-Andre Fleury, will not start in net for the Wild, which honestly is a tragedy.

Meanwhile, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette put together some kinda bad new lines during the morning skate and decided to bench one of his best players lately, Connor McMichael. But hey, Johan Larsson is making his Caps debut tonight.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Put it on, right now. You can watch Day 2 of Wrestlemania later.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 90-Johansson

39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek vs. Talbot

Eriksson Ek and Jost give the Wild a very early 2-0 lead. In the first 97 seconds, the Capitals gave up a breakaway (goal), a semi breakaway (no goal), and a two-on-one (goal). They look terrible early. GOOD GREEF THAT WAS FAST!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/U3L7bBQyDc — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 3, 2022 JOST WITH THE MOST EXCELLENT FIRST GOAL WITH US.#mnwild pic.twitter.com/URDgSG8P0b — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 3, 2022

Not a great span of hockey for Vitek. Vanecek has allowed 7 goals on 25 shots in a 41:37 span — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 3, 2022

Eriksson Ek again. Carlson could not tie him up. 3-0 MIN. EK'S STARTING THE WEEK OFF STRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/bvYGQfzqqN — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 4, 2022

Marcus Foligno scores 30 seconds into the third period. 4-0 MIN.

How has tonight gone for the Caps? This should explain it. WE LOVE HEARING A GOOD "LET'S GO WILD" ON THE ROAD. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 4, 2022 Experience Capitals Hockey pic.twitter.com/KAMbmstJaA — Caps Hockey Enjoyer 🇺🇦 (@SpicyCapsfn) April 4, 2022 Lars Eller lost an edge (I think) and just skated head first into the Minnesota Wild goal post. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 4, 2022

Garnet Hathaway redirects an Ovi shot into the net with his skate to break the shutout. 4-1 MIN. The play came on a delayed penalty call against the Wild (that didn’t look like a penalty). Hath tied his career high in goals with this one pic.twitter.com/nMwLcEsewK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 4, 2022

