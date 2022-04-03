Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals take on Wild after five-day break

Live blog: Capitals take on Wild after five-day break

By Ian Oland

April 3, 2022 6:50 pm

It’s the overly rested versus the overly tired tonight.

The Washington Capitals are back on home ice after a pseudo bye week to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday. Capitals trade deadline target, Marc-Andre Fleury, will not start in net for the Wild, which honestly is a tragedy.

Meanwhile, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette put together some kinda bad new lines during the morning skate and decided to bench one of his best players lately, Connor McMichael. But hey, Johan Larsson is making his Caps debut tonight.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Put it on, right now. You can watch Day 2 of Wrestlemania later.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 90-Johansson
39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Talbot

Eriksson Ek and Jost give the Wild a very early 2-0 lead.

In the first 97 seconds, the Capitals gave up a breakaway (goal), a semi breakaway (no goal), and a two-on-one (goal). They look terrible early.

Not a great span of hockey for Vitek.

Eriksson Ek again. Carlson could not tie him up. 3-0 MIN.

Marcus Foligno scores 30 seconds into the third period. 4-0 MIN.

How has tonight gone for the Caps?

This should explain it.

Garnet Hathaway redirects an Ovi shot into the net with his skate to break the shutout. 4-1 MIN.

The play came on a delayed penalty call against the Wild (that didn’t look like a penalty).

