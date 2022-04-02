Capitals W merch, including authentic alternate jerseys, on sale through midnight

Shop.NHL.com is running a clearance sale on select Capitals styles through midnight Saturday.
You can save up to 65% off sitewide.
RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.
Notable items on clearance
Alex Ovechkin authentic W jersey
Daily Deal: $183.99
Regular: $229.99
Tom Wilson authentic W jersey
Daily Deal: $183.99
Regular: $229.99
Capitals W breakaway jersey
Daily Deal: $103.99
Regular: $129.99
Capitals W hoodie
Daily Deal: $51.99
Regular: $64.99
TJ Oshie W shirsey
Daily Deal: $25.59
Regular: $31.99
Alex Ovechkin authentic Capitals jersey
Daily Deal: $183.99
Regular: $229.99
There are many, many more items on sale. You can see see the full list here. It lasts until midnight tonight.
