Daniel Sprong has three goals in three games since being traded to the Seattle Kraken

Daniel Sprong has played in three games for the Seattle Kraken since being traded by the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline in a deal that saw Marcus Johansson return to DC.

He has scored a goal in all three of those games. A reminder that Kraken general manager Ron Francis referred to Sprong “as the player [Washington] wanted to give back to us.”

Sprong scored in three straight games for the Caps in April of 2021 when he torched the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins for four goals in three games. After this recent stretch of play, he now has 11 goals and 17 total points this season after recording 13 goals and 20 points in the 2020-21 campaign.

His first goal in a Seattle sweater sees Sprong cut through the middle of the ice and beat Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka to the far side of the net with his lethal wrister. It was his ninth of the season overall and his first on a power play this season.

His second sees him use his elite speed as he almost takes the puck on a full coast-to-coast journey from the Kraken’s defensive zone. He is able to find separation from Kings defenders via that speed and beats Cal Petersen with another pinpoint wrist shot to hit double digits on the season.

The third goal in three games was one of sheer, somewhat hilarious luck. Sprong makes a great play in neutral to spring an attack and create an odd-man rush. He receives the puck all alone in front of the Kings net but sends a shot wide. Luckily for him, defenseman Jordan Spence’s face acts as a backboard that propels the puck over the goal-line. Ouch.

Daniel Sprong is the first player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first three games as a #SeaKraken. His three-game goal streak matches his career high. — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) March 29, 2022

Sprong is playing on average a full minute more ice time with Seattle (13:48) than he was with the Capitals (12:44). Over a full minute of that average ice time with the Kraken has come on their power play. At even strength, he has been skating on the left wing of the Kraken’s fourth line with Riley Sheahan and Joonas Donskoi.

On the flip side, Marcus Johansson has yet to record a point for the Caps in the four games he has played since the trade.