Hurricanes take it all the way to the end zone in trouncing of Capitals: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went into Monday night’s action winners of all three prior meetings with the Carolina Hurricanes this season. They did not leave with four wins. The Canes beat up on the Caps in a 6-1 trouncing.
Let’s forget this one.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On