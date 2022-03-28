Live blog: Capitals go for the season-series sweep against the Canes

The Washington Capitals take on the on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Capitals One Arena. It’s the team’s last game for six days so enjoy it.

The Capitals will be without Nic Dowd, who is missing his fifth straight game. Lars Eller, who skated on the wing of the third line this morning, will center Garnet Hathaway and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start.

The game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

73-Sheary, 24-McMichael, 90-Johansson

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

6-Kempny, 2-Schultz Vanecek vs. Andersen

Derek Stepan opens the game with a layup. 1-0 CAR. Step by step! pic.twitter.com/WHlBDxMW88 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 28, 2022

Another layup. This time by Necas. 2-0 CAR. Marty Necas 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T60KvsR4Xr — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 28, 2022

Tom Wilson scores to make it 2-1. Whip off the juicy rebound pic.twitter.com/nGCpJ95xEK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 29, 2022

oh no, mojo This is NSFW pic.twitter.com/CNzo7LTkyE — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 29, 2022

