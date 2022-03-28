Live blog: Capitals go for the season-series sweep against the Canes

The Washington Capitals take on the on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Capitals One Arena. It’s the team’s last game for six days so enjoy it.
The Capitals will be without Nic Dowd, who is missing his fifth straight game. Lars Eller, who skated on the wing of the third line this morning, will center Garnet Hathaway and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.
Vitek Vanecek will get the start.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
73-Sheary, 24-McMichael, 90-Johansson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
6-Kempny, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Andersen
Derek Stepan opens the game with a layup. 1-0 CAR.
Another layup. This time by Necas. 2-0 CAR.
Tom Wilson scores to make it 2-1.
oh no, mojo
Welp.
