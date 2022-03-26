It took an extra frame and a shootout but the Caps are back in the win column: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals grabbed the full two points on the road in Buffalo after coming up empty at home in two straight. The 4-3 shootout victory gives the team momentum heading into the back half of a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils.
Go get all four.
Alex Ovechkin is now 30 goals away from Gordie Howe after scoring his 771st against the Sabres.
And oh yeah, he also won the game for the Capitals in the shootout. https://t.co/G3aEy9idXn
