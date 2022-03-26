Home / Analysis / It took an extra frame and a shootout but the Caps are back in the win column: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

March 26, 2022 7:07 am

The Washington Capitals grabbed the full two points on the road in Buffalo after coming up empty at home in two straight. The 4-3 shootout victory gives the team momentum heading into the back half of a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils.

Go get all four.

  • The Capitals statistically played an overall dominant game against the Buffalo Sabres but suffered through a handful of stretches where they just couldn’t get out of their own zone and were punished for that. So, we ended up with a shootout thriller instead of a lopsided road victory. All in all, the Caps outshot Buffalo 40 to 23 and got the two points after two straight home regulation losses. That’ll do.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist. Caps PR says only ten players this season have had a point streak of at least 11 games. Kuzy is on pace for his fourth career season with at least 70 points.
  • The Caps are now tied with the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins for the most road wins in the NHL with 21.

  • Ilya Samsonov didn’t have a ton of work to do in his 20-save win but he was excellent when it really mattered in both the overtime and the shootout.
  • The first line was once again the Caps’ most successful five-on-five. In those minutes, the team held a plus-6 shot attempt differential, a plus-2 scoring chance differential, and did not give up a single high danger chance while creating two of their own.
  • Hendrix Lapierre had a huge night for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the QMJHL. The Caps 2020 first-round draft pick put up a five-point game and now has 47 points in 32 games.

