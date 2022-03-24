Garnet Hathaway fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment in games against Rangers and Hurricanes

Garnet Hathaway’s wallet will be ever-so-slightly lighter after the NHL docked the fourth line forward $2,000 for playing with some extra mustard.

According to the NHL, Hathaway’s diving/embellishment in recent games against the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes violated Rule 64. The league now considers Hathaway a player who “repeatedly dive[s] and embellish[es] in an attempt to draw penalties.”

From a NHL press release:

Capitals’ Hathaway Fined for Diving/Embellishment NEW YORK (March 24, 2022) – Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment), the National Hockey League announced today. NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. Fines are assessed to players and head coaches on a graduated scale outlined below: * For head coaches, each FINE issued to a player on his club counts toward his total. Four FINES issued to one player or a club collectively results in the head coach receiving his first fine. Citations are issued by the National Hockey League Hockey Operations Department, which tracks all games, logs all penalties for diving or embellishment, and flags all plays not called on the ice that in its opinion were deserving of such a penalty. A Citation is issued once Hockey Operations, through its internal deliberations, is convinced that a player warrants sanction. Hathaway was issued a Warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during NHL Game No. 818 at New York Rangers on Feb. 24. His second Citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 14:49 of the third period during NHL Game No. 978 at Carolina on March 18. Carolina forward Vincent Trocheck received a minor penalty for interference on the play. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Per Cap Friendly, Hathaway makes $7,500 per day during the NHL season. Therefore the fine will take away a mere 26 percent of his salary today, on Thursday, March 24.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB