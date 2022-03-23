Capitals take forty minutes off and it turns out you cant do that in the NHL: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped their second game in a row in regulation as they took a very uninspired 5-2 home loss to the St. Louis Blues. They basically took the final two periods off. You can’t do that.
Not fun!
With a goal, Evgeny Kuznetsov has extended his point streak to 10 games (7g, 6a), a career high.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 22, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
