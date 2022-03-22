Nicklas Backstrom says he had advanced knowledge of Marcus Johansson’s trade back to the Capitals

The Washington Capitals acquired former Capital Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken for Daniel Sprong and two draft picks on Trade Deadline day.

But apparently, there was one person who had advanced knowledge of the deal, even before hockey insider Chris Johnston: Nicklas Backstrom.

“Yeah, I talked to [Marcus],” Backstrom said after the team’s optional skate on Monday. “It was just texting. He said ‘I’m back, but it’s not official.'”

Backstrom and the press laughed.

“Now it’s official!” Backstrom astutely pointed out.

Backstrom and Johansson spent seven seasons together in DC and were frequent golf buddies. Johansson recorded 290 points in 501 career games with the team.

“Obviously I read Twitter like a lot of other people,” Backstrom explained. “[The rumors have] been out there for a couple days, I think. You never know if it’s going to happen or not. I’m excited to see him back here. Hopefully, we’ll have a good run together.”

Backstrom was asked by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir if he had a burner Twitter account and if he’s checking the social media site way more than it appears.

“No, I don’t,” Backstrom said. “I don’t. But I should go online and check it out.”

Johansson will restart his Capitals career skating with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the first line against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday.

“Since he’s left, I think he’s developed a lot as a player,” Backstrom said. “More responsible I think on the ice. He can play every situation. He’s fast. He makes plays. He brings a lot. He’s a pretty all-around player, I’d say.”

