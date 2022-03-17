Nicklas Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans after tribute video honoring his 1,000th point

Nicklas Backstrom was overshadowed by Alex Ovechkin again. But today we’re here to rectify that.

Lost in the headlines of Alex Ovechkin’s 767th career goal was Backstrom being honored in front of the Capital One Arena crowd on Tuesday for reaching the 1,000-point milestone. Backstrom hit the mark on March 9 against the Edmonton Oilers via a primary assist on a TJ Oshie power-play goal. With the point, the longtime Capitals center became the sixth Swede and the 93rd player ever to reach the milestone in the NHL.

The Capitals aired a tribute video on the jumbotron during a first-period TV timeout against the New York Islanders.

A thousand words wouldn't be enough to describe your importance to this team. Here's to you, #N1KY!#ALLCAPS | @backstrom19 pic.twitter.com/f3UeFLDgHF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022

The tribute video showed Backstrom’s first NHL point, a primary assist on a Michael Nylander goal, from the team’s season opener on October 7, 2007, against the Atlanta Thrashers. Then it highlighted several other major milestones including Backy’s first NHL hat trick and his 700th assist. The video ended on a special N1KY logo that was created. It features a silhouette of Backstrom and his hair flowing in the wind to represent the 1.

Backstrom stood up at the bench and waved to fans. He patted his chest to show how much their support meant to him. Every player at the Capitals and Islanders bench stood up to recognize Backstrom’s accomplishment. Barry Trotz, whom Backstrom won a Stanley Cup with in 2018, could be seen clapping as he looked up at the jumbotron.

"One of the best centermen ever to play in the @NHL" A very, very well deserved tribute to our man, N1ky! pic.twitter.com/1E0NG9vgkK — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 15, 2022

“He’s been a fixture here. One of the best ever to play in the NHL,” NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin said during the telecast. “He’s beloved here in this town. He’s recognized around the NHL by the opposition, by everybody. Just a wonderful, wonderful guy off the ice and on the ice, he is just spectacular.”

Congratulations, Nicke!

