Brian Pinho out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery

Hershey Bears forward Brian Pinho is out indefinitely after having surgery on his shoulder a few days ago.

The Bears announced the news Monday in a tweet.

Pinho missed a game on February 27 with an upper-body injury, seemingly gave it a go as he returned to the lineup on March 2, and now has been out ever since that game leading up to the surgery.

In 27 games this season for the Bears, Pinho has 17 points. He has played in two career NHL regular season games for the Capitals and two playoff games during the 2019-20 postseason. The 26-year-old forward spent the vast majority of last season on the Caps taxi squad after two full seasons in Hershey.

The 2013 sixth-round draft selection was among the final cuts at the most recent training camp and is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

