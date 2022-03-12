The Tiger takes down Vancouver in the extra frame: Capitals beat Canucks 4-3 (OT)

The Capitals finished up their western Canadian road trip in Vancouver…starting yesterday here on the east coast. The boys looked to make the trip a real successful one by grabbing another two points.
Evgeny Kuznetsov had a puck ricochet off a stanchion, hit him in the chest, and end up in the net to open the scoring. Kuzy would double the Caps lead only seconds later as he swept an Alex Ovechkin shot over the line.
Quinn Hughes got the Canucks on the board early in the third to cut the lead in half. Bo Horvat ripped one past Vitek Vanecek to tie the game and potted another soon after to give Vancouver the lead.
Kuznetsov finished off the hat trick on a late power play to force the game to overtime. Lars Eller overtime winner!
Capitals beat Canucks 4-3!
Birdseye view meets the bird, a duel for the ages #ploffs pic.twitter.com/moV11XGHUY
— EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) March 12, 2022
Another late night for @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/ss24zrUzQf
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 12, 2022
Next up for the Caps will come at Capital One Arena on Tuesday as former bench boss Barry Trotz and his New York Islanders are in town. Just playing all the former coaches right now.
Headline photo courtesy of @pavelrusm
