Please take our new Caps players happiness survey

Hello. The trade deadline is coming up in like a week, so maybe this is our last chance to take stock of the Washington Capitals before they change, whether that change is aggressive or futile or whatever.
Here comes the happiness survey for 2022, financial quarter 2.
This survey is simple and short.
Just answer on a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does happy mean? That’s a question for you and self-help author Martin Seligman to figure out. Don’t worry about what you answered last time, or if you even took it last time. Just trust your guts.
We’ll share the results when they’re done.
Thanks. Have a good day.
