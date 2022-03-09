Capitals get timely goals and saves en route to tough road victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals started their western Canadian road trip off on the right foot as they took down the current Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames 5-4.
The Caps just refused to go away. That’s a game to build off of.
Alex Ovechkin scores 765th and 766th goals against Flames, ties Jaromir Jagr for third all-time https://t.co/rZPMEQ2Ltk
— RMNB (@rmnb) March 9, 2022
