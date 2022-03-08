Ovi ties Jagr: Caps beat Flames 5-4

If you stayed up late to watch the Washington Capitals start their Canadian road trip, you were rewarded with one of the best performances of the season. The Calgary Flames are a damn good team, and the Caps played up to the challenge.
Elias Lindholm scored the first real goal of the game, taking a nifty pass from Johnny Gaudreau. Andrew Mangiapane set up Adam Ruzicka to make it 2-0, but the Caps fired back, first with a broken-play goal from red-hot Conor Sheary, then with a marker from Alex Ovechkin.
In the third period, Oliver Kylington evaded Vitek Vanecek’s vision to restore Calgary’s lead. Anthony Mantha knotted it again with a genius-caliber shot release. After a strong power play, Nic Dowd put the Caps ahead with eight minutes left in regulation. Ovi got an empty-netter to seal the deal (and to tie Jagr). Lindholm got another one in garbage time, but the Caps held on.
Caps win!
Like I said above, this was a very good game. This wasn’t just two From Software-difficulty road points; this was a performance the team can and should build off.
Hope this was a fine ending for all our international women out there. And to all our international men, consider telling your women colleagues how much you’re paid at your job. It can be useful information.
See you tomorrow for the Edmonton game!
