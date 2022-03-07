Devante Smith-Pelly has his professional tryout contract extended with the Laval Rocket

Stanley Cup Champion Devante Smith-Pelly is staying in Quebec for now.

Monday, the Laval Rocket announced that they have extended DSP’s professional tryout contract. The clutch winger initially signed on for his PTO with the Rocket just after Christmas.

Le Rocket de Laval a annoncé avoir prolongé le contrat d'essai professionnel de l’attaquant Devante Smith-Pelly. The Laval Rocket have announced that they have extended the professional tryout contract of forward Devante Smith-Pelly.#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/ZFCFCLWXyU — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 7, 2022

DSP has six points in 15 games for Laval this season. This is his second straight year spending some time in the American Hockey League.

He had been out of hockey since the end of the 2020-21 AHL season until signing the PTO in December. While with the Ontario Reign in that season, Smith-Pelly was a part of hockey’s first all-Black line since the ’40s with Quinton Byfield and Akil Thomas.

The Capitals recently created a permanent display at Capital One Arena to honor its Black players. DSP is prominently featured on the display and one of his game-worn helmets is front and center in the glass case.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB