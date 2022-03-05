Axel Jonsson-Fjallby joins fourth line, Vitek Vanecek to start against former team

The Washington Capitals are playing host to the Seattle Kraken for the first time ever Saturday night. The Caps will look to build off an impressive 4-0 shutout of the Carolina Hurricanes as they wrap up their three-game homestand.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who the team called up Friday morning, will enter the lineup on the fourth line filling in for his injured countryman Carl Hagelin.
Here are the rest of the lines via The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.
Capitals lines
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie
McMichael-Eller-Sheary
AJF-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TVR-Schultz
The only other change Peter Laviolette has made to his lineup that beat Carolina on Thursday is Conor Sheary being bumped up a line to accommodate AJF’s arrival. Due to that, Daniel Sprong will miss out again as a healthy scratch.
It looks like Jonsson-Fjallby will hit that ten-game mark in the NHL this season tonight and due to that, he will need to be exposed again on waivers if the Capitals opt to send him back to the minor leagues. With the injury to Carl Hagelin being labeled as “serious” by the team, AJF will likely not return back to Hershey.
This will be the Swedish forward’s first game with the Caps since January 20 against the Boston Bruins. He has yet to score his first NHL goal.
El-Bashir also reports that goaltender Vitek Vanecek will be given the assignment in net against his former team of seven days. Vanecek was selected by the Kraken in the Expansion Draft this past summer and then promptly traded back to the Capitals a week later. The Czech netminder is 5-3 with a 1.81 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage, and three shutouts in 2022.
Seattle comes into Saturday night’s action as the worst team in the NHL’s Pacific Division. They have only won twice in their last ten games.
Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB
