Adam Eaton, a member of the World Series champion Nationals team, attends Capitals-Kraken game

Adam Eaton, master of the Oshie chug, was back in the house for Saturday’s Capitals-Kraken game.
Sitting in the lower bowl with his family, Eaton was honored on the jumbotron during the second period.
Eaton, a right fielder, was a key member of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series champion team. He made a memorable appearance at Capital One Arena celebrating the championship ripping off his shirt during a zamboni ride and using the World Series trophy as a faux machine gun.
The 32-year-old spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent. Without a new CBA, the MLB is locking out its players with no end in sight.
Other notable sports stars in the building included former UMD and Washington Commanders star, Vernon Davis.
The Wizards’ Corey Kispert also made an appearance.
