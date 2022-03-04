PWHPA players to participate in ceremonial puck drop before Capitals matchup with Seattle Kraken

As part of the Washington Capitals partnership with the PWHPA to host the US stop of the 2021-22 Secret Dream Gap Tour, PWHPA players will participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the Caps take on the Seattle Kraken, Saturday.

Amanda Pelkey (Team Scotiabank), Kristen Richards (Team Sonnet), Sophia Shaver (Team adidas), and Meghan Turner (Team Bauer) will be in attendance and join Caps captain Alex Ovechkin and Kraken captain Mark Giordano at center ice.

The Capitals PWHPA Showcase begins this evening as Team Bauer takes on Team Sonnet.

The two collaborators will also present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches and the Capitals youth hockey development staff. Those clinics began Thursday with youth players.

The partnership with the Caps is the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Secret Dream Gap Tour in the last two seasons and the second time during the 2021-22 season.

Here’s the Capitals’ full press release:

