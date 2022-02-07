Capitals partnering with PWHPA to host US stop of 2021-22 Secret Dream Gap Tour

The Washington Capitals are partnering with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association to host four games of the 2021-22 Secret Dream Gap Tour at MedStar Capitals Iceplex from March 4 to March 6. The event will feature Team adidas (Minnesota), Team Bauer (Boston), Team Scotiabank (Calgary), and Team Sonnet (Toronto).

Capitals Partner with PWHPA to Host 2021-2022 Secret Dream Gap Tour In partnership with the Washington Capitals, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) will play four games of the 2021-2022 Secret Dream Gap Tour at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., from March 4-6 as part of the Capitals PWHPA Showcase. In addition, the Capitals and PWHPA will present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches and the Capitals youth hockey development staff, from March 3-5. The event features Team adidas (Minnesota), Team Bauer (Boston), Team Scotiabank (Calgary) and Team Sonnet (Toronto). Tickets are available for purchase at washcaps.com/PWHPA. This partnership with the Capitals marks the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Secret® Dream Gap Tour Showcase in the last two seasons and the second time during the 2021-22 season. “The Washington Capitals are thrilled to host the U.S. stop of the 2021-2022 PWHPA Secret Dream Gap Tour and support women’s professional hockey,” said Capitals president Dick Patrick. “There is an incredible talent within the PWHPA, and we look forward to hosting the games and clinics at MedStar Capitals Iceplex this spring. Having recently launched ALL CAPS ALL HER to further grow participation in hockey among females, helping to advance the game among women across all levels is incredibly important to us as an organization, and we are honored to be working with the PWHPA on this event.” Winners of the games on March 4 and 5 will meet in the Showcase Final game at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, while the remaining two teams will square off in the Showcase Consolation game at 10:30 a.m. All four teams are vying to take home the fourth weekend prize pot of this PWHPA season. Game 1 and Game 2 will be announced by Natanya Levioff, public address announcer for the United States Naval Academy. Game 3 and Game 4 will be announced by Adrienne Roberson, public address announcer for Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles. A complete schedule, ticketing information and clinic registration details are available at washcaps.com/PWHPA. Comprised of approximately 125 of the world’s best hockey players, the PWHPA was formed to advocate for- and advance- equity, fairness and opportunity in women’s professional hockey. Specifically, the group’s goal is to create a sustainable league that pays a living wage to players, provides appropriate elite-level resources (i.e. ice time, facilities, trainers, etc.) and invests in marketing that showcases the players and game. “We’re excited to finally be able to share what has been in the works with the Washington Capitals for quite some time,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHPA Operations Consultant. “The Capitals have already been outstanding partners throughout the planning process and have made a significant commitment to grow girls’ hockey locally, so I know the event itself will be a great experience for our players, our fans and local players. We’re excited to make our way back into the United States and continue working towards our ultimate goal.” In addition to the showcase, the Capitals and PWHPA are offering three clinics at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for local players. PWHPA athletes and coaches, and the Capitals youth hockey development staff will lead on- and off-ice sessions. Registration is now open for a March 3 youth clinic, a March 4 adult clinic and a March 5 clinic for elite players ages 13 and above. The adult clinic will feature a Q&A with Hefford and PWHPA players about the PWHPA, as well as the women’s hockey landscape. The elite player clinic will feature an on-ice session followed by an off-ice chalk talk with PWHPA and Capitals representatives. Clinic participants will receive a complimentary weekend pass to the showcase, as well as exclusive event items and experiences. All games will be available for streaming on the official Capitals Facebook and Twitter accounts along with Monumental Sports Network. Game Dates All games will take place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Game 1

Friday, March 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Team Bauer vs. Team Sonnet Game 2

Saturday, March 5- 10:30 a.m.

Team adidas vs. Team Scotiabank Game 3

Sunday, March 6 – 10:30 a.m.

TBD – Showcase Consolation Game Game 4

Sunday, March 6 – 1:30 p.m.

TBD – Showcase Final Clinic Dates All clinics will take place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Thursday, March 3 – Youth – 5:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4 – Adult – 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 – Elite (13+) – 9:30 a.m. About the PWHPA Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association’s (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women’s ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women’s professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to provide a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women and future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Secret Dream Gap Tour, visit pwhpa.com.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB