Caps snap their home losing streak with a shutout of the East’s best: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals really needed a win and they got exactly that against the Carolina Hurricanes. The boys clad in red took down the East’s top squad 4-0.
That felt like a breath of fresh air.
The Capitals have scored a power play goal in nine of their last 12 games and are 11 for 41 (26.8 percent) on the power play since Jan. 28.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 4, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On