Two from Tom not enough: Leafs beat Caps 5-3

The Washington Capitals dropped their six-thousandth* (sixth*) home game in a row, losing 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. A lot went right for the Caps, but the Leafs just wanted it more.

Toronto’s wunderkind Michael Bunting opened up scoring, capitalizing on an interception by Mitch Marner. Conor Sheary returned fire, but the Leafs scored twice more in the first period, both on the strength of a strong forecheck.

The Caps got one back in the second period, a power-play goal (shocked!) tipped in by Tom Wilson off an Ovechkin shot.

Tom Wilson scored again in the third period, a brilliant shot while the Caps were shorthanded, tying the game 3-3. John Tavares won yet another puck battle below the Washington goal line to set up Rasmus Sandin for the game winner. An empty netter sealed the deal.

Caps lose.

This game was a land of contrasts. Toronto plainly outworked Washington in the Caps zone (see those two first-period goals, the game-winner, and the Eller penalties), but the Caps did seem to have more pep in their step — even after that unfortunate first period.

Ilya Samsonov was removed from the game after allowing three goals on 10 shots (1.1 expected goals) in the first period. It’s been three not great starts for Sammy in a row. Vitek Vanecek, who played last night for Hershey, came on in relief for his first NHL game since February 1.

was removed from the game after allowing three goals on 10 shots (1.1 expected goals) in the first period. It’s been three not great starts for Sammy in a row. Vitek Vanecek, who played last night for Hershey, came on in relief for his first NHL game since February 1. The first period didn’t have to be so dire, but Leafs forward Auston Matthews saved this puck from crossing the goal line. Don’t trust your lying eyes: we’ve all become experts in the optics phenomenon known as parallax.

This isn’t real, but Nicklas Backstrom is technically for the moment the franchise leader in plus-minus. I don’t mean it’s not real because it’s not true. I mean it’s not real because that stat is hella janky.

is technically for the moment the franchise leader in plus-minus. I don’t mean it’s not real because it’s not true. I mean it’s not real because that stat is hella janky. Sure seems like Lars Eller got away with this one. Should have made three infractions on the night for him.

LOL come on now pic.twitter.com/fdpywn5bCL — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 1, 2022

Also naughty: Evgeny Kuznetsov committed two minor penalties, both of them in the offensive zone.

committed two minor penalties, both of them in the offensive zone. A fan help up a Ukrainian flag during warmups. Another one held up a sign that said, “Keep The Puck, Give Support.” Wow.

A real strong game from Trending Topic Tom Wilson. He tapped in an Ovi shot, then scored a stunning shorthanded goal in the third. He did nothing else noteworthy, which is somehow, ironically, noteworthy.

And here’s the Joe B suit of the night direct from a trusted source:

Neal Henderson decals on our sports coats as we get ready for Caps and Leafs! Let's go Caps! ⁦@NBCSWashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y7aSZmYz9b — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) March 1, 2022

What is this strange sensation? Did I… sorta enjoy watching a Caps game? It didn’t end the way I wanted, but Washington’s misery seemed limited to just two segments of play (goaltending and puck control in the defensive zone). With both wins and good vibes in such short supply, I’ll take a little silver lining, thank you very much.

Another tough game on Thursday as the Caps host Carolina, trying not to lose their seventh at home in a row.

Headline photo: our friend Fatou