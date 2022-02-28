Two from Tom not enough: Leafs beat Caps 5-3

The Washington Capitals dropped their six-thousandth* (sixth*) home game in a row, losing 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. A lot went right for the Caps, but the Leafs just wanted it more.
Toronto’s wunderkind Michael Bunting opened up scoring, capitalizing on an interception by Mitch Marner. Conor Sheary returned fire, but the Leafs scored twice more in the first period, both on the strength of a strong forecheck.
The Caps got one back in the second period, a power-play goal (shocked!) tipped in by Tom Wilson off an Ovechkin shot.
Tom Wilson scored again in the third period, a brilliant shot while the Caps were shorthanded, tying the game 3-3. John Tavares won yet another puck battle below the Washington goal line to set up Rasmus Sandin for the game winner. An empty netter sealed the deal.
Caps lose.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 1, 2022
LOL come on now pic.twitter.com/fdpywn5bCL
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 1, 2022
And here’s the Joe B suit of the night direct from a trusted source:
Neal Henderson decals on our sports coats as we get ready for Caps and Leafs! Let's go Caps! @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/Y7aSZmYz9b
— Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) March 1, 2022
What is this strange sensation? Did I… sorta enjoy watching a Caps game? It didn’t end the way I wanted, but Washington’s misery seemed limited to just two segments of play (goaltending and puck control in the defensive zone). With both wins and good vibes in such short supply, I’ll take a little silver lining, thank you very much.
Another tough game on Thursday as the Caps host Carolina, trying not to lose their seventh at home in a row.
Headline photo: our friend Fatou
