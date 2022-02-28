Braden Holtby continues support for LGBTQ+ community during Dallas Stars’ Pride Night

The Dallas Stars hosted Pride Night on February 23 against the Winnipeg Jets. The team wore stunning black jerseys during warmups featuring the Stars’ crest in rainbow colors. The Stars also released Y’all Means All shirts that will benefit You Can Play.

Braden Holtby, the Capitals’ former LGBTQ-inclusion ambassador, participated in the event, rocking pride tape on his hockey stick.

Holtby was snapped rocking the rainbow gear by Amanda of Shattered Lens Photography (@shatteredlenstx).

The Stars also posted a photo on their Instagram page of Holtby during warmies.

The Stars’ warmup jerseys are currently up for auction and Holtby’s jersey has the highest bid at $2,850 (as of posting). Holtby’s jersey is going for over $1000 more than superstar Tyler Seguin’s.

The Stars’ Pride Night came on the same day Texas governor Greg Abbot issued a hateful directive that called on citizens to report parents of transgender kids for child abuse. The backup goaltender has not commented on Abbot’s twisted transition care views, but that’s likely because of his role on the team and his light use of social media. The 2018 Stanley Cup champion has not been interviewed by the press since January 28 when he faced the Capitals.

Not only is Holtby considered the greatest goaltender in Caps history, but he remains a beloved player due to his activism during his time in DC along with his wife Brandi.

In 2016, Holtby became the first Capitals player to ever walk in the DC Pride Parade and continued the tradition every year the hockey schedule

allowed him to. While celebrating the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship in 2018, Holtby asked a fan for her pride hat so he could show support despite being unable to attend the parade that year. That was the same day the Capitals swam in the fountains at the Georgetown Waterfront.

Holtby was named the Capitals’ LGBTQ-inclusion ambassador in 2017, serving as a leader in the locker room and in the community on diversity, equality, and inclusion. Holtby also raised thousands of dollars for You Can Play after wearing a custom-designed mask during Hockey Is For Everyone month. For his dedication to the cause, Holtby received the DC Pride Ally Award. Holtby also spoke at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner and was one of a handful of Capitals players who skipped the team’s White House celebration with President Trump.

“In the end I never really came up with a situation where I would feel comfortable going,” Holtby said in March 2019. “My family and myself, we believe in a world where humans are treated with respect regardless of your stature, what you’re born into. So I think that’s just where it’s at in terms of this decision. You’re asked to choose which side you’re on and I hope it’s pretty clear what side I’m on.”

Headline photo used with permission: @shatteredlenstx