Good news and bad news: snapshot 3

I have good news and bad news. The good news is that we know what’s wrong with the Caps. The bad news it is:
Here comes the snapshot. It’s no disco.
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|McMichael
|49
|497
|53.8
|+2.4
|50.5
|0.99
|Protas
|33
|352
|54.3
|+2.3
|57.2
|1.01
|Leason
|35
|314
|52.6
|+1.8
|50.6
|1.00
|Hathaway
|49
|598
|52.6
|+1.7
|65.2
|1.03
|Hagelin
|52
|627
|51.9
|+0.9
|58.1
|1.01
|Ovechkin
|52
|808
|52.0
|+0.3
|58.6
|1.03
|Oshie
|20
|262
|54.5
|+0.1
|41.3
|0.96
|Kuznetsov
|51
|757
|51.0
|-0.3
|61.0
|1.04
|Backstrom
|21
|271
|49.5
|-0.5
|45.3
|0.99
|Sheary
|44
|554
|50.6
|-0.9
|46.7
|0.99
|Wilson
|50
|698
|50.2
|-1.2
|53.6
|1.02
|Eller
|47
|593
|50.0
|-1.3
|52.0
|1.01
|Dowd
|41
|498
|49.8
|-1.3
|55.5
|1.01
|Snively
|11
|125
|48.0
|-1.4
|62.1
|1.06
|Sprong
|42
|489
|50.8
|-1.6
|58.1
|1.02
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Irwin
|13
|162
|56.2
|+4.4
|46.7
|0.96
|Carlson
|50
|835
|52.6
|+1.2
|54.9
|1.00
|Orlov
|50
|906
|52.6
|+1.9
|58.7
|1.02
|Schultz
|47
|718
|52.4
|+0.9
|50.6
|1.00
|Fehervary
|51
|875
|51.0
|-1.1
|55.8
|1.01
|Jensen
|48
|792
|50.6
|-1.6
|67.3
|1.05
|van Riemsdyk
|49
|731
|50.1
|-1.8
|51.1
|1.00
|Kempny
|9
|145
|46.7
|-1.1
|44.4
|1.00
