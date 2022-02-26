Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals play Flyers in Saturday matinee

Live blog: Capitals play Flyers in Saturday matinee

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 26, 2022 12:19 pm

The Washington Capitals are back in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers for the second time in two weeks. The Capitals were outplayed by the Flyers the last time they played but got two points after Garnet Hathaway scored two late goals to push Washington to a 5-3 come-from-behind victory.

Saturday’s rematch is a 12:30 PM matinee at Wells Fargo Center.

“The whole day is turned around,” Hathaway said pregame to NBC Sports Washington when asked what was different. “We had breakfast and then we had pasta right next to the eggs. Some guys like to eat pasta right before the game.”

Ilya Samsonov was tabbed to get the start by head coach Peter Laviolette. Today marks the 274th career time the two teams have played.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
91-Snively, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk

Samsonov vs. Hart

Uh oh

Samsonov starts and gives up a goal in 11 seconds.

Ilya Samsonov’s journey pregame.

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/26/ilya-samsonov-leaves-warmups-comes-back-starts-and-gives-up-a-goal-in-11-seconds/

3-on-1 odd-man break ends with a Cam Atkinson goal. 2-0 PHI.

This game has been all Flyers to start.

TJ Oshie draws a penalty and scores on the resulting power-play. 2-1 PHI.

Perfect one-timer from the bumper spot. It’s Oshie’s sixth goal in 20 games this season.

Incredible save by Carter Hart on Joe Snively.

Caps lose 2-1. Read the RMNB recap.

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/26/caps-fall-flat-against-the-flyers-in-philly-flyers-beat-capitals-2-1/

Comment below. Refresh this article as we’ll be updating it throughout the game.

, ,