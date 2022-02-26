Live blog: Capitals play Flyers in Saturday matinee

The Washington Capitals are back in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers for the second time in two weeks. The Capitals were outplayed by the Flyers the last time they played but got two points after Garnet Hathaway scored two late goals to push Washington to a 5-3 come-from-behind victory.

Saturday’s rematch is a 12:30 PM matinee at Wells Fargo Center.

“The whole day is turned around,” Hathaway said pregame to NBC Sports Washington when asked what was different. “We had breakfast and then we had pasta right next to the eggs. Some guys like to eat pasta right before the game.”

Ilya Samsonov was tabbed to get the start by head coach Peter Laviolette. Today marks the 274th career time the two teams have played.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

91-Snively, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk Samsonov vs. Hart

Uh oh Samsonov led the #Caps onto the ice here in Philly. He is no longer out there. Just Copley. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 26, 2022

Samsonov starts and gives up a goal in 11 seconds. 💥 The Captain comes out firing. 💥#WSHvsPHI | @FlyersCharities pic.twitter.com/uu0v7TVENR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 26, 2022

Ilya Samsonov’s journey pregame. https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/26/ilya-samsonov-leaves-warmups-comes-back-starts-and-gives-up-a-goal-in-11-seconds/

3-on-1 odd-man break ends with a Cam Atkinson goal. 2-0 PHI. This game has been all Flyers to start.

TJ Oshie draws a penalty and scores on the resulting power-play. 2-1 PHI. Perfect one-timer from the bumper spot. It’s Oshie’s sixth goal in 20 games this season. On the board with this Osh snipe pic.twitter.com/0VFk8ddyUI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 26, 2022

Incredible save by Carter Hart on Joe Snively. No stick. No problem. #WSHvsPHI | @FlyersCharities pic.twitter.com/wp14AiFquC — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 26, 2022

Caps lose 2-1. Read the RMNB recap. https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/26/caps-fall-flat-against-the-flyers-in-philly-flyers-beat-capitals-2-1/

