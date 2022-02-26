Caps fall flat against the Flyers in Philly: Flyers beat Capitals 2-1

The Capitals were not good against the Rangers in their comeback game from a week off. They looked to get back on track against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Saturday.
Claude Giroux scored the opening goal before I could even tweet about nets being crashed. Cam Atkinson roofed a loose puck to put Philly up two. TJ Oshie got the power play on the board with a snipe to cut the lead in half.
Flyers beat Capitals 2-1.
@rmnb scenes from philly pic.twitter.com/1Tm0oq30S4
— Shannon Glassner (@ShannonGlassner) February 26, 2022
Sweater sighting at Wells Fargo arena. @rmnb #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/W757gkRtgq
— 37.3°C and holding #WearAMask (@hainesr) February 26, 2022
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsFlyers Marvelous matinee threads pic.twitter.com/CNY8si6oM4
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 26, 2022
Next up for the Caps are the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time since October of 2019. Auston Matthews’ league-leading 36 goals will be in town.
Headline photo courtesy of @real_jon_c/Twitter
