Report: Kraken’s Calle Jarnkrok could be ‘another Washington forward possibility’ at the trade deadline

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned the Capitals in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

Less than a month ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, the Capitals continue to be linked to possibly available forwards.

Friedman writes:

14. Another Washington forward possibility: Seattle’s Calle Jarnkrok. He fits the way they play.

Jarnkrok, 30, has 22 points (10g 12a) in 42 games this season. The right-handed shooting Swede has tallied 10 goals or more over the last seven seasons, hitting 15-or-more four times. At 5v5 this season, Jarnkrok has a 47.7 shot attempts percentage and has been outscored 29-22 when he’s been on the ice.

The Kraken, the third-worst team in the NHL, are currently icing the speedy Jarnkrok in its first-line center spot. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound pivot skated between Marcus Johansson and Jordan Eberle against the Boston Bruins.

#SeaKraken line rushes vs. Bruins: Johansson-Jarnkrok-Eberle

Sheahan-Wennberg-Donskoi

Blackwell-Gourde-Appleton

Donato-Geekie-Czarnik Oleksiak-Larsson

Giordano-Soucy

Dunn-Lauzon Grubauer (Gourde is a game-time decision but Lind did not take line rushes) — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) February 25, 2022

Before landing on the Kraken, Jarnkrok spent eight seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Friedman previously reported that the Capitals were eying Pacific Northwest teams, the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks, as trade partners. They’ve also been in the market for a veteran goaltender, trying to land Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Capitals have also been scouting the Dallas Stars hard recently.

Friedman’s writeup was headlined by Filip Forsberg. Earlier this week, Andy Strickland reported the Preds were actively shopping the superstar forward.