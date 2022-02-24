TJ Oshie and Justin Schultz take line rushes during morning skate, appear likely to return against Rangers

As a deepening crisis unfolds on the other side of the world, there will be hockey tonight. Sure feels insignificant though, right?

As for tonight’s game, the Washington Capitals will likely get both TJ Oshie and Justin Schultz back in the lineup against the New York Rangers.

Here are how the Capitals’ lined up during the morning skate per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Snively-Backstrom-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz

Oshie skated with Lars Eller and Connor McMichael on the third line while Schultz returned to the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk. A further indication that both players are set to return – they both were used in special teams drills. Oshie returned to his bumper spot on the first power-play unit while Justin Schultz was at the point on the second unit.

Oshie had missed the last 14 games due to an upper-body injury and had been out since leaving in the first period of a January 15 matchup against the New York Islanders. Schultz missed last week’s Flyers’ game after suffering an upper-body injury against the Predators.

“We’re hoping,” Laviolette said when asked about Oshie’s return. “He stayed in the mix the past three days. I have to get clearance but I’m hopeful.”

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that Vitek Vanecek served as the team’s third goaltender during the skate and appears to still be out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury.

If the lines hold, Daniel Sprong will be a healthy scratch.

Tonight’s Capitals game will be at Madison Square Garden and air on ESPN.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB