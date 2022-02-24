Rangers beat Caps 4-1, at least Ovi scored

The Washington Capitals returned from their six-day break by dropping a road game to the New York Rangers. The Caps played fine, I guess, but save once they couldn’t beat New York goalie Igor Shesterkin.
Mika Zibanejad scored first thanks to a sharp drop pass from Alexis Lafreniere, who scored in the second period after a failed clear by TJ Oshie. Chris Krieder made it 3-0 in the third after another failed clearing attempt. Barclay Goodrow made it 4-0 on the rush.
As a blessing to you directly, Alex Ovechkin chipped a goal to end the shutout with one minute left.
Caps lose.
That was a bad game. You could argue whether or not the Caps really showed up at all. Thirty-seven shots is a lot, but it wasn’t nearly enough of a challenge for that goalie. Some spotty play in the defensive zone. A still execrable power play.
I don’t know how this team isn’t panicking. They’ve been pretty bad for two months now. They should change something. Anything.
All the love and solidarity in the world to Ukraine.
