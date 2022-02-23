‘Say chili!’: Capitals players award Peter Laviolette with silver stick for 700th career win before Wednesday’s practice

Peter Laviolette recorded his 700th career win as an NHL bench boss against the Nashville Predators on February 15.

His pupils took time before their optional practice on Wednesday to award him with a silver stick for the accomplishment. The group also posed for a team photo.

The boys took time to recognize Lavi for his 700th career win this morning before practice#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/andpbLLo6M — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 23, 2022

Caps captain Alex Ovechkin, flanked by both of his alternate captains Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson, presented his head coach the stick. Ovi then also asked his teammates to say “chili” during the team photo.

“I cant believe how heavy this is,” Laviolette remarked. “That’s unbelievable, I wasn’t expecting that. Thank you guys very much. I’ve been really lucky I’ve worked with a lotta great coaches and a lotta great players. Certainly, get to work with that every day here so it’s a pleasure to be here with you guys and battle every day. Thank you for this.”

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, at the following optional practice the Caps got Backstrom back on the ice after the Swedish center missed Tuesday’s practice due to personal reasons.

Not on the ice were TJ Oshie or Justin Schultz, who have both been out with upper-body injuries but are expected to make the trip to New York as the Caps take on the Rangers inside of MSG on Thursday. Long-term injured reserve inhabitant, Anthony Mantha did skate and took part in drills although he is still in a light blue non-contact jersey.

Gulitti also suspects that Ilya Samsonov will be the chosen starter for that game as the Russian netminder worked separately from Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley and left the ice before them.

Headline photo via @Capitals