Live blog: Capitals play Flyers at Wells Fargo Center looking for two straight W’s

The Washington Capitals are in Philly to take on the lowly Flyers. The Capitals are coming off a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators, which sounds way more dominant than it actually was.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net opposite Martin Jones. Michal Kempny will jump back into the lineup as Justin Schultz sits with an upper-body injury.

Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington+.

Joe B and Locker are back on the road calling games again Here’s the RMNB story featuring a behind-the-scenes look at how the two commentators have been doing their coverage during the pandemic. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are covering road games in person again after nearly two years away due to the pandemic

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

91-Snively, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 49-Leason

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk Samsonov vs. Jones

The sewer ball game got very srs 2nite you know it's serious when the hat falls off pic.twitter.com/NzQk0IdQio — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 17, 2022

Michal Kempny puts the Capitals up 1-0. It’s his first goal since October 25, 2019, when he scored twice against the Vancouver Canucks. Kempny scored this goal from the parking lot and we head into the intermission up one-zip!! pic.twitter.com/beKFJZMYmG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 18, 2022

Flyers Gerry Mayhew ties it up on the PP. The Flyers got the PP after Trevor van Riemsdyk fought Scott Laughton and took an instigator penalty. 🙌 IT'S GERRY TIME. IT'S GERRY TIME. 🙌#WSHvsPHI | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/3VS8EJFvbI — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 18, 2022

Joe Snively scores again! 2-1 WSH. A PPG. He has four goals in his last four games. The Pride of Herndon, VA Joe Snively has scored four goals in four games. He's got seven points in nine career games. He should be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight. pic.twitter.com/9YVp9cIo9F — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 18, 2022

Capitals kill off a lengthy Flyers’ 5-on-3 PP in the third period. Michal Kempny (holding) and Tom Wilson (tripping) both took unnecessary penalties in the defensive zone.

Sanheim skates around Backstrom and finds for Mayhew for the layup. 3-2 PHI. You can not stop Gerry Mayhew. You can only hope to contain Gerry Mayhew. #WSHvsPHI | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/jTWczPOsk1 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 18, 2022

A John Carlson point shot hits Garnet Hathaway and deflects in. 3-3. The Flyers’ lead lasted 54 seconds. Put your body into it! pic.twitter.com/r9uvZFzjhD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 18, 2022

Hagelin with the steal. Hathaway with the finish. 4-3 Caps. AND HE FOLLOWED IT UP WITH THE GWG@Capitals UP 5-3 AFTER CARLSON'S EMPTY NETTER WHAT!!!! https://t.co/Y8PbcYLTSb pic.twitter.com/pKorYwOA9y — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 18, 2022

Carlson scores an empty-netter. 5-3 Caps. The goal is under review after Hathaway tried to deflect the puck with a high stick. The review was initiated by the goal judges in Toronto. Confirmed as a good goal.

