Live blog: Capitals play Flyers at Wells Fargo Center looking for two straight W’s

By Ian Oland

February 17, 2022 7:06 pm

The Washington Capitals are in Philly to take on the lowly Flyers. The Capitals are coming off a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators, which sounds way more dominant than it actually was.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net opposite Martin Jones. Michal Kempny will jump back into the lineup as Justin Schultz sits with an upper-body injury.

Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington+.

Joe B and Locker are back on the road calling games again

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
91-Snively, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 49-Leason
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk

Samsonov vs. Jones

The sewer ball game got very srs 2nite

Michal Kempny puts the Capitals up 1-0.

It’s his first goal since October 25, 2019, when he scored twice against the Vancouver Canucks.

Flyers Gerry Mayhew ties it up on the PP.

The Flyers got the PP after Trevor van Riemsdyk fought Scott Laughton and took an instigator penalty.

Joe Snively scores again! 2-1 WSH.

A PPG. He has four goals in his last four games.

Sanheim ties it up 2-2.

Uh oh.

The Capitals and Canadiens are talking.

Capitals kill off a lengthy Flyers’ 5-on-3 PP in the third period.

Michal Kempny (holding) and Tom Wilson (tripping) both took unnecessary penalties in the defensive zone.

Sanheim skates around Backstrom and finds for Mayhew for the layup. 3-2 PHI.

A John Carlson point shot hits Garnet Hathaway and deflects in. 3-3.

The Flyers’ lead lasted 54 seconds.

Hagelin with the steal. Hathaway with the finish. 4-3 Caps.

Carlson scores an empty-netter. 5-3 Caps.

The goal is under review after Hathaway tried to deflect the puck with a high stick. The review was initiated by the goal judges in Toronto.

Confirmed as a good goal.

