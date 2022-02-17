Fourth line flys the Caps to victory in Philadelphia: Capitals beat Flyers 5-3

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers did battle for the second time this season. The Metropolitan Division matchup has been testy in the past and the Caps really needed another two points before their upcoming week off.
Michal Kempny fired the Caps into the lead with a slapper through traffic that beat Martin Jones. Gerry Mayhew tied the game up on a Flyers power play. Joe Snively stayed hot with a power-play goal of his own. Travis Sanheim responded late in the second with an odd-man rush tally.
Mayhew with the tally to give the Flyers their first lead of the game. Garnet Hathaway with two straight huge goals to give the Caps their lead back. John Carlson empty netter.
Capitals beat Flyers 5-3!
Maple Leaf Gardens scoreclock pic.twitter.com/tDyRPOdfiN
— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) February 18, 2022
Cat vs dog.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZrGrYFcVUz
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 17, 2022
Awesome to see these two dudes back on the road. @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/PhYuem2BEO
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 18, 2022
The Caps have a full week off before they’ll take on the New York Rangers at MSG. I’m sure that one won’t be spicy at all.
Headline photo courtesy of @trash__em/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On