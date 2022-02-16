Capitals grab two desperately needed points on the road: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals set off on the road after losing their fifth in a row on home ice, needing to find two points in Nashville in a bad way. They did just that as they got timely goals, good fortune, and good goaltending on the way to a 4-1 win.
Let’s hope this wakes them up a bit.
The Capitals have won four straight games on the road dating back to Jan. 28 and have outscored opponents 18-6 in that span.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 16, 2022
