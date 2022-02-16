Alex Ovechkin registers his sixteenth 30-goal season – the second-most in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin scored twice against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and accomplished some incredible history in the process.
Ovi’s goals were his 30th and 31st of the 2021-22 season giving him the sixteenth 30-goal campaign of his career. Only one player in NHL history has hit that plateau more: Mike Gartner.
“I just try to do my job,” Ovechkin said afterward.
That’s 30 goals on the season for @ovi8! 🚨
He reached the mark for the 16th time in his NHL career and is now just one 30-goal season back of matching longtime @Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most in League history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WJpXCLjdJU pic.twitter.com/LpRNKsHzjq
Ovechkin’s tallies were the 760th and 761st goals of his career. The 36-year-old captain now trails third-place Jaromir Jagr by five goals, second-place Gordie Howe by 40, and Wayne Gretzky by 133.
Ovechkin’s first goal of the game came on a power-play marker from his office 4:33 into the third period. Ovechkin’s one-timer ricocheted off Juuse Saros’s blocker pad and in. The tally gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead.
The goal was Ovechkin’s 277th career PPG – the most in NHL history.
But he wasn’t done there. Ovi closed out the game with his seventh empty-net goal of the season – a new career high. Ovi shot the puck at Nashville’s open twine from the Capitals’ defensive zone.
Empty-net goals are classified by the NHL as even-strength goals, meaning the goal was Ovi’s 489th even-strength tally. That allowed the Capitals captain to pass Marcel Dionne for fourth all-time.
With his 479th career even strength goal, Alex Ovechkin has passed Marcel Dionne (478) for the fourth-most even strength goals in NHL history.
The two tallies also gave Ovechkin the 156th multi-goal game of his career, two behind Brett Hull for the second-most all-time.
Dang, Ovi.
