A badly needed road win: Caps beat Predators 4-1

The Washington Capitals emerged victorious from a road game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, but whether it was a good game or not is up for debate.
Joe Snively extended his hot start with a goal in the first period set up by Conor Sheary. Nashville rang iron four times but then beat Samsonov with a lucky bounce early in the third period. In quick response, Nick Jensen teamed up with the Dowd line for a gorgeous goal, then Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play. Ovi added another with an empty-netter.
Caps win 4-1.
Nashville rang iron four times before cracking Samsonov's shutout pic.twitter.com/LytxL0YG77
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 16, 2022
On the road again! @JoeBpXp's been saving this one, I'm sure. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/OQNqViKGEe
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 16, 2022
Was this a good game? I dunno. It’s complicated. Washington got outplayed overall, but the scoreboard looked good. But a lot of good luck was needed to make this a happy outcome, and Washington’s weakness at five-on-five continues unabated. But we got some gorgeous plays from grinders, a big goal from a young kid, and Ovi padded the stats. Again: I dunno. Any win is pretty good, I suppose, but you decide i the comments.
Meanwhile, are we all staying up late on Wednesday for the Canada-US game?
