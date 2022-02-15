Home / Game Recap / A badly needed road win: Caps beat Predators 4-1

A badly needed road win: Caps beat Predators 4-1

By Peter Hassett

February 15, 2022 10:40 pm

The Washington Capitals emerged victorious from a road game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, but whether it was a good game or not is up for debate.

Joe Snively extended his hot start with a goal in the first period set up by Conor Sheary. Nashville rang iron four times but then beat Samsonov with a lucky bounce early in the third period. In quick response, Nick Jensen teamed up with the Dowd line for a gorgeous goal, then Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play. Ovi added another with an empty-netter.

Caps win 4-1.

  • Joe Snively through eight games: three goals, three assists. Not bad for a Herndonian.
  • Justin Schultz left the game after the first period with — well, we’re told it’s an upper-body injury, but look at the video clip and lemme know what you think.
  • Alex Ovechkin‘s had a rough time with Mattias Ekholm and Alexandre Carrier, but Ovi got his offense on the power play. His PPG ends a six-game slump and puts up at 30 on the season.
  • There was a lot of good in this game, but we have to acknowledge that the Caps got very lucky. The Preds hit a lot of pipe and really controlled play late in each period.

  • I don’t mean to take away from Ilya Samsonov‘s effort. He had to make 15 stops in the first period, and he was darn good when he had to be.
  • I just want to include video of the Jensen goal. This passing was so smooth, and everyone was involved.
  • Connor McMichael broke ten minutes of ice time and had two great breakaway chances.

Was this a good game? I dunno. It’s complicated. Washington got outplayed overall, but the scoreboard looked good. But a lot of good luck was needed to make this a happy outcome, and Washington’s weakness at five-on-five continues unabated. But we got some gorgeous plays from grinders, a big goal from a young kid, and Ovi padded the stats. Again: I dunno. Any win is pretty good, I suppose, but you decide i the comments.

Meanwhile, are we all staying up late on Wednesday for the Canada-US game?

