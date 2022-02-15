A badly needed road win: Caps beat Predators 4-1

The Washington Capitals emerged victorious from a road game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, but whether it was a good game or not is up for debate.

Joe Snively extended his hot start with a goal in the first period set up by Conor Sheary. Nashville rang iron four times but then beat Samsonov with a lucky bounce early in the third period. In quick response, Nick Jensen teamed up with the Dowd line for a gorgeous goal, then Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play. Ovi added another with an empty-netter.

Caps win 4-1.

Joe Snively through eight games: three goals, three assists. Not bad for a Herndonian.

Justin Schultz left the game after the first period with — well, we're told it's an upper-body injury, but look at the video clip and lemme know what you think.

Alex Ovechkin's had a rough time with Mattias Ekholm and Alexandre Carrier, but Ovi got his offense on the power play. His PPG ends a six-game slump and puts up at 30 on the season.

There was a lot of good in this game, but we have to acknowledge that the Caps got very lucky. The Preds hit a lot of pipe and really controlled play late in each period.

Nashville rang iron four times before cracking Samsonov's shutout pic.twitter.com/LytxL0YG77 — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 16, 2022

I don’t mean to take away from Ilya Samsonov ‘s effort. He had to make 15 stops in the first period, and he was darn good when he had to be.

‘s effort. He had to make 15 stops in the first period, and he was darn good when he had to be. I just want to include video of the Jensen goal. This passing was so smooth, and everyone was involved.

Connor McMichael broke ten minutes of ice time and had two great breakaway chances.

Was this a good game? I dunno. It’s complicated. Washington got outplayed overall, but the scoreboard looked good. But a lot of good luck was needed to make this a happy outcome, and Washington’s weakness at five-on-five continues unabated. But we got some gorgeous plays from grinders, a big goal from a young kid, and Ovi padded the stats. Again: I dunno. Any win is pretty good, I suppose, but you decide i the comments.

Meanwhile, are we all staying up late on Wednesday for the Canada-US game?

