Justin Schultz leaves Predators game after first period with upper-body injury

Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Justin Schultz (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 16, 2022

Schultz’s final shift came with 4:32 remaining in the first period. The Capitals PR then announced his injury during the first intermission.

NBC Sports Washington video of the injury shows Schultz pulling up lame on an icing call. The defenseman appears to show discomfort in his groin or hip area (which normally is considered a lower-body injury).

The @Capitals have announced Justin Schultz is OUT for the remainder of this game with an upper-body injury: pic.twitter.com/X8wjq4TNjg — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 16, 2022

“That’s a big loss for the Capitals on the road,” NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin said after his injury was announced.

Schultz has played in 46 of 51 Capitals games this season. He has two goals and 11 assists.

The Capitals are already without TJ Oshie and Anthony Mantha long-term.

Schultz was skating on the third defense pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB