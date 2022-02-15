Home / News / Justin Schultz leaves Predators game after first period with upper-body injury

By Ian Oland

February 15, 2022 9:08 pm

Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury.

Schultz’s final shift came with 4:32 remaining in the first period. The Capitals PR then announced his injury during the first intermission.

Screenshot: NHL.com

NBC Sports Washington video of the injury shows Schultz pulling up lame on an icing call. The defenseman appears to show discomfort in his groin or hip area (which normally is considered a lower-body injury).

“That’s a big loss for the Capitals on the road,” NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin said after his injury was announced.

Schultz has played in 46 of 51 Capitals games this season. He has two goals and 11 assists.

The Capitals are already without TJ Oshie and Anthony Mantha long-term.

Schultz was skating on the third defense pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

