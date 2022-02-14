Another home loss for the Caps as they continue downward spiral: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are not a good hockey team right now and that was on full display in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the lowly Ottawa Senators. Nothing is working.

Yikes.

Another just tepid, boring display from the Caps against a team they should be stomping. The game ended with each team having eight high danger chances at five-on-five apiece. One of those teams led the game from early in the first period on. It wasn’t the Caps. They just aren’t doing enough at literally any strength or in any situation. The team is just rotten right now.

The last time the Sens beat the Caps in DC before this one, Adam Oates was behind the bench and the Caps were missing the playoffs in a few months. Peter titled that recap “The Darkest Timeline” featuring this quote: “No sugarcoat. This is bad.” That game featured Capitals legends, Craig Anderson , recording a shutout for Ottawa and Mikhail Grabovski getting thrown out of the game after a roughing call.

, recording a shutout for Ottawa and getting thrown out of the game after a roughing call. Six games in a row without a goal now for Alex Ovechkin and I thought he was pretty poor overall. Not great.

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each picked up assists on Backstrom's goal. With 31 assists in the Capitals' 50th game of the season, Ovechkin is on pace to record 50 assists this season, which would be the first time he's reached mark since 2010-11 (53a). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 13, 2022

Ilya Samsonov let in four goals on 26 shots. The fourth one was particularly god awful. Same old, same old.

let in four goals on 26 shots. The fourth one was particularly god awful. Same old, same old. The team is 6-9-2 now in 2022.

Seven shorthanded goals against this season which is the second-most in the league. Sorry for all the depressing stats but that’s just this team right now. Kinda have to beat the dead horse because there is nothing else to beat as they sure aren’t beating hockey teams.

