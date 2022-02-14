Another home loss for the Caps as they continue downward spiral: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are not a good hockey team right now and that was on full display in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the lowly Ottawa Senators. Nothing is working.
Yikes.
Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each picked up assists on Backstrom's goal. With 31 assists in the Capitals' 50th game of the season, Ovechkin is on pace to record 50 assists this season, which would be the first time he's reached mark since 2010-11 (53a).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 13, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On