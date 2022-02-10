Lucky to be playing who they were playing: Capitals beat Canadiens 5-2

A new coach for the Montreal Canadiens and a struggling Caps team is his first test. New coach magic or new coach tragic?
Joe Snively pounced on a terrible rebound for his first career goal in the NHL to open the scoring. Only twenty seconds later, Connor McMichael doubled the advantage. Carl Hagelin found one of his rare goals, putting a puck up high on Cayden Primeau from a bad angle.
Rem Pitlick jammed in a loose puck to get the Habs on the board. Snively sniped home his second career goal, chasing Primeau from the net. Cole Caufield beat Ilya Samsonov up high with a backhand.
Tom Wilson empty netter.
Capitals beat Canadiens 5-2.
Next up for the Caps will be a Super Bowl Sunday matinee in DC against the Ottawa Senators. Alex Ovechkin will be back in the lineup.
