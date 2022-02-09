Evgeny Kuznetsov misses practice after hard hit against Columbus

Evgeny Kuznetsov was missing from Capitals practice on Wednesday. The team told The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell that the skilled forward took a maintenance day.

The news comes the day after Kuznetsov took a rough and arguably dirty hit from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke on Tuesday. The first line center did not miss a shift but got up slowly after being flung hard into the boards.

#ALLCAPS someone on the blue jackets lays a dirty hit on Kuznetsov. Ovechkin is mad, and somehow we get a penalty. pic.twitter.com/k1RP8wknxy — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) February 9, 2022

Kuznetsov is the Capitals’ second-leading scorer in goals (15) and points (46) in 45 games. Only Carl Hagelin and Ovechkin have played more games this season as Kuzy has only missed three games due to COVID protocol in mid-December.

Kuznetsov has taken two previous maintenance days this season, missing a couple of practices at the very beginning of January.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB